Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
remembrance'The Elephant Man' Playwright Bernard Pomerance Dies at 76
"Elephant Man" Broadway Opening Night - Arrivals And Curtain Call
moviesThe Lion King Director Confirms That Mufasa and Scar Are Totally Brothers
Disney Channel's "The Lion Guard: Return of the Roar"
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
advice9 Tricks Highly Successful People Use to Achieve Their Goals
Pumpkin spice latte
Pumpkin spice latte Michael Phillips/Getty Images
food and drink

Pumpkin Spice Latte Candles Are Already Here For All Your Sweet and Spicy Fall Needs

Melissa Locker
1:52 PM ET

If you’re looking for your pumpkin spice latte fix (or your pumpkin spice Oreos, smoothies, or burgers), but are worried about the calories involved, an ingenious Etsy seller has the solution—pumpkin spice latte-scented candles.

Delish discovered one shop, Double Brush, that is selling cappuccino-colored candles made out of the heady combination of PSL goodness, including pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, cream, and coffee soy wax all poured into upcycled glass Frappuccino bottles. They aren’t the only company to come up with the clever idea, either: Etsy is filled with pumpkin-spice scented options from other candlemakers to perfume to soap. Any of the sweet-and-spicy options will fill your room with the warming scent of pumpkin spice. While you can’t lick the candle, soap, or perfume, you can start rhyming along with the pumpkin-spice rap in your newly-scented living room.

If pumpkin spice isn’t your thing, Double Brush also sells a Stella Artois scented candle to give your bedroom that frat house aroma.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME