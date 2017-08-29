Ideas
Five Best Ideas

Why America Can’t Figure Out Flood Prevention

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. Why can’t America figure out flood prevention?

By Jed Horne in Citylab

2. Growing virtual plants could help farmers boost their crops.

By Leslie Nemo in Scientific American

3. Pancreatic cancer is hard to diagnose and has a low survival rate. This app helps catch it early.

By Jennifer Langston at the University of Washington

4. This innovative program will get more marginalized workers into jobs while helping businesses access capital.

By Neil Parmar in Ozy

5. Armed with artificial intelligence, these drones are spotting sharks before they reach swimmers.

By Amar Toor in the Verge



Ideas

Follow TIME