President Trump Welcomes Finnish President Niinisto To White House
President Donald Trump awaits the arrival of Finnish President Sauli Niinisto to the White House Aug. 28, 2017 in Washington. Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images
North Korea

President Trump: 'All Options Are on the Table' After North Korea Launches Missile Over Japan

Associated Press
7:45 AM ET

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump says "all options are on the table" after North Korea launched ballistic missiles over Japan.

Trump says in a written statement Tuesday that "threatening and destabilizing actions" only increase North Korea's isolation in the region and around the world.

The president says North Korea's actions show "contempt for its neighbors" and that "all option are on the table" in terms of a U.S. response.

In a first, North Korea on Tuesday fired a midrange ballistic missile designed to carry a nuclear payload that flew over U.S. ally Japan and splashed into the northern Pacific Ocean.

