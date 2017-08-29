World
Search
Sign In
energyAl Gore and Jerry Brown on America’s Renewable Future
This aerial photo shows wind power stations next to a solar fields on Aug. 04, 2017 in Bernsdorf, Germany.
brazilA Sri Lankan Ambassador in Latin America Is to Face War Crimes Suits
Brazil Sri Lanka War Crimes
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
hurricane harveyTrump Heads to Hurricane-Hit Texas to Survey Storm Response
Epic Flooding Inundates Houston After Hurricane Harvey
Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico in Brussels
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker at a press conference in Brussels, July 27, 2017. Dursun Aydemir—Anadolu Agency/Getty Images
European Union

Jean-Claude Juncker Believes Turkey Wants the E.U. to Halt Membership Talks

Associated Press
5:10 AM ET

(BRUSSELS) — European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker says Turkey "is taking giant steps away from Europe" and believes President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wants the E.U. to halt membership talks with his country.

Juncker said Tuesday that he thinks Erdogan hopes Europe will stop negotiations "to make it the European Union's responsibility, and not Turkey's."

Turkey began E.U. membership talks 12 years ago, but the negotiations are at a standstill despite E.U. promises to speed them up if Ankara stops migrants leaving for Europe.

Erdogan's crackdown since the aborted military coup last year has raised fears about his commitment to E.U. values like human rights and the rule of law.

Juncker urged the Europeans not to halt the talks, saying that responsibility for any breakdown "is entirely on the Turkish side."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME