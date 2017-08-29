U.S.
New Mexico

At Least 2 Dead in Shooting at New Mexico Library

Katie Reilly
Updated: Aug 28, 2017 8:35 PM ET

At least two people were killed and four others were injured after a shooter opened fire at a public library in Clovis, New Mexico on Monday afternoon.

Clovis Fire Department Chief Michael Nolen told TIME that the suspect has been taken into custody. He said the four people with injuries have been transported to a local hospital for treatment.

More information about the suspect, who opened fire at the Clovis-Carver Public Library, was not yet available.

A spokesperson for the Clovis Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

