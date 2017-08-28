Politics
Search
Sign In
New MexicoAt Least 2 Dead in Shooting at New Mexico Library
moviesWhite Actor Leaves Hellboy Role After Realizing His Character Was Originally Asian
"Deadpool" Fan Event
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
North KoreaNorth Korea Launches Ballistic Missile Over Japan
Kim Jong Un
Texas

Ted Cruz Defends Vote Against Superstorm Sandy Aid Amid Harvey Destruction

Katie Reilly
Aug 28, 2017

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz on Monday defended his 2013 vote against an aid package in the wake of Superstorm Sandy, facing accusations of hypocrisy as he deals with the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in his state.

"There's time for political sniping later," Cruz said in an interview on MSNBC, when asked about his vote against the relief package after the 2012 storm wreaked havoc on New Jersey and New York.

"The accurate thing to say is that I and a number of others enthusiastically and emphatically supported hurricane relief for Sandy. Hurricane relief and disaster relief has been a vital federal role for a long, long time and it should continue," he said. "The problem with that particular bill is it became a $50 billion bill that was filled with unrelated pork."

Related

Epic Flooding Inundates Houston After Hurricane Harvey
TexasThis Furniture Store Has Converted Into a Makeshift Shelter for Harvey Victims
Texas
This Furniture Store Has Converted Into a Makeshift Shelter for Harvey Victims

Cruz and Texas Sen. John Cornyn both voted against the $51 billion Sandy aid package, as did more than 20 House Republicans in Texas, the Associated Press reported. New York and New Jersey legislators have called out their colleagues for those votes this week, even as some promised to support disaster relief for Harvey.

"What I said then and still believe now is that it’s not right for politicians to exploit a disaster when people are hurting to pay for their own political wish list," Cruz told MSNBC on Monday.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME