North KoreaNorth Korea Launches Ballistic Missile Over Japan
Kim Jong Un
White HousePresident Trump's Approval Rating Just Hit Another All-Time Low (Again)
President Trump Welcomes Finnish President Niinisto To White House
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
White House'Sheriff Joe Protected Our Borders': Donald Trump Defends Controversial Pardon
Muhammad Ali's 22nd Celebrity Fight Night - Arrivals
"Deadpool" Fan Event
Actor Ed Skrein attends the "Deadpool" fan event at AMC Empire Theatre on Feb. 8, 2016 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
movies

White Actor Leaves Hellboy Role After Realizing His Character Was Originally Asian

Katie Reilly
6:44 PM ET

A white actor who was cast as one of the leads in the upcoming Hellboy reboot has withdrawn from the role upon learning that the character in the comic books was of Asian descent.

Ed Skrein, who played Ajax in Deadpool and starred in The Transporter Refueled, joined the Hellboy cast as Major Ben Daimio last week — a casting decision that many criticized as the latest example of Hollywood whitewashing movie characters.

"I accepted the role unaware that the character in the original comics was of mixed Asian heritage. There has been intense conversation and understandable upset since that announcement, and I must do what I feel is right," Skrein said in a statement on Monday.

"It is clear that representing this character in a culturally accurate way holds significance for people, and that to neglect this responsibility would continue a worrying tendency to obscure ethnic minority stories and voices in the Arts. I feel it is important to honour and respect that. Therefore, I have decided to step down so the role can be cast appropriately."

Skrein's decision was praised by the creator of the Hellboy comics and the actor who has signed on to play the title character.

"It is my hope that one day these discussions will become less necessary and that we can help make equal representation in the Arts a reality," Skrein said. "I am sad to leave Hellboy but if this decision brings us closer to that day, it is worth it. I hope it makes a difference."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME