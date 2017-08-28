World
North Korea

North Korea Launches Ballistic Missile Over Japan

Associated Press
Updated: 6:03 PM ET | Originally published: 5:50 PM ET

(SEOUL, South Korea) — South Korea's military says North Korea fired a ballistic missile from its capital Pyongyang toward the sea between the Korean Peninsula and Japan.

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff on Tuesday said the South Korean and U.S. militaries were analyzing the launch and didn't immediately confirm how far the projectile traveled and where it landed.

The launch comes days after the North fired what was assessed as three short-range ballistic missiles into the sea and a month after its second flight test of an intercontinental ballistic missile, which analysts say could reach deep into the U.S. mainland when perfected.

The North has also threatened to lob some of its missiles toward Guam and expressed anger over the ongoing annual war games between the United States and South Korea.

