Politics
Search
Sign In
hospitalsWhat Happens When a Hurricane Hits a Hospital
Rain from Tropical Storm Harvey falls as a firefighter is wheeled to a waiting ambulance after he became fatigued while fighting an office building fire in downtown in Houston, Aug. 28, 2017.
game of thronesGame of Thrones Finale Is the Most-Watched Episode Ever
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
PoliticsHow President Trump Handled Harvey
Capitol
Donald Trump

Emails Uncover Plans to Build Trump Tower in Moscow During Republican Primary

Eric Tucker and Chad Day / AP
3:59 PM ET

(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump's personal lawyer acknowledged Monday that the president's company pursued a Trump Tower in Moscow during the Republican primary, but that the plan was abandoned "for a variety of business reasons." He said that at one point he reached out to the spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin about approvals from the Russian government.

The attorney, Michael Cohen, said in a statement to the House intelligence committee that he worked on the real estate proposal with Felix Sater, a Russia-born associate who he said claimed to have deep connections in Moscow. The panel is one of several on Capitol Hill investigating Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election and possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Related

Donald Trump
Donald TrumpACLU Sues President Trump Over Transgender Military Ban
Donald Trump
ACLU Sues President Trump Over Transgender Military Ban

The discussions occurred in the fall of 2015, months after Trump had declared his candidacy, and ended early last year when Cohen determined that the project was not feasible, according to the statement from Cohen.

The potential deal shows that the Trump Organization was actively considering doing business in Russia during the presidential election, providing special counsel Robert Mueller's investigators considerable fodder for turning their investigation into Russian collusion toward Trump's personal and business finances. Trump has said Mueller would be crossing a red line by delving into his finances.

The negotiations of the possible Trump Tower Moscow deal were first reported Sunday night by The Washington Post. On Monday, The New York Times reported on an email in which Sater appeared to boast that the real estate deal could help Trump get elected.

"Our boy can become president of the USA and we can engineer it," Sater wrote in an email, according to the Times. "I will get all of Putins team to buy in on this, I will manage this process."

He also said in an another email about a possible ribbon-cutting: "I will get Putin on this program and we will get Donald elected."

In the two-page statement obtained by The Associated Press, Cohen said he emailed Putin's press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, after Sater suggested that "the proposal would require approvals within the Russian government that had not been issued." Cohen said he did not recall any response to his email, or any other contacts with Peskov or other Russian government officials about the project.

Cohen portrayed the proposal as one of "countless" that the Trump Organization has received for developments around the world, noting that Trump had properties and developments in about a dozen different countries.

Cohen said that the project first came to his attention in September 2015 when he received a proposal for a "Trump Tower Moscow" that would house a luxury hotel, office spaces and condominiums.

Cohen said that he "performed some initial due diligence" to determine whether it was a good fit for the Trump Organization, and Trump ultimately signed a nonbinding letter of intent with the Moscow-based developer, I.C. Expert Investment Co. on Oct. 28, 2015. After the signing of the letter, the Trump Organization sought building designs from architects and held "preliminary discussions regarding potential financing" for the building.

Cohen said he also communicated extensively with Sater, who was brokering the deal and stood to receive payment from the Russian developer if it came to fruition.

In his statement, Cohen downplayed Sater's comments in the emails.

"Over the course of my business dealings with Mr. Sater, he has sometimes used colorful language and has been prone to 'salesmanship'," Cohen said. "As a result, I did not feel that it was necessary to routinely apprise others within the Trump Organization of communications that Mr. Sater sent only to me."

Cohen said that Sater "constantly" invited him to travel to Moscow and encouraged him to bring Trump. But Cohen said he rebuffed the overtures. He said he has never traveled to Russia, and never considered asking Trump to go to Russia, which he said he only would have encouraged if there was a "definitive agreement in place."

Cohen said the proposal, which was contingent upon the developer finding an appropriate property and getting necessary permits, was under consideration until the end of January 2016. At that point, he said that he determined the "proposal was not feasible for a variety of business reasons and should not be pursued further." He said neither the decision to pursue the development nor the decision to abandon it were related to Trump's presidential campaign.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME