Television

Decoding Tyrion Lannister's Reaction to Jon Snow and Daenerys in the Game of Thrones Finale

Megan McCluskey
10:11 AM ET

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones.

As Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen consummated their relationship on one of Dany's ships in Game of Thrones' season seven finale, a troubled Tyrion Lannister was shown standing outside the door of the room. The moment led some fans to question the nature of Tyrion's feelings for the Dragon Queen, as it appeared he may be jealous of her connection with Jon.

While the show has never explicitly stated that Tyrion's feelings for Daenerys run deeper than those of a devoted Hand of the Queen, it's possible he might feel something more. Following Dany's breakup with Daario Naharis in the season six finale, Tyrion comforted her by assuring her she would have other romantic opportunities. "He wasn't the first to love you," he told her. "And he won't be the last."

There was also a moment in Sunday's episode that suggested Daenerys may occupy the same spot in Tyrion's heart that Shae once did. After Tyrion confronted Cersei about her refusal to call a truce, his sister taunted him about championing Dany: "I shouldn't be surprised, I suppose. She's your kind of woman, a foreign whore who doesn't know her place."

There's also some evidence from George R.R. Martin's original outline of the A Song of Ice and Fire series — as noted by Vanity Fair — that indicates Tyrion and Jon were destined to fall in love with the same woman. However, Martin initially planned for this woman to be Arya.

Exiled, Tyrion will change sides, making common cause with the surviving Starks to bring his brother down, and falling helplessly in love with Arya Stark while he’s at it. His passion is, alas, unreciprocated, but no less intense for that, and it will lead to a deadly rivalry between Tyrion and Jon Snow.

On the other hand, Peter Dinklage — who plays Tyrion — indicated that his character's reaction came from a place of concern over how their coupling will further complicate the already tense politics of Westeros. "It's dangerous for everybody involved. I'm sure it's good for both of them in the moment, but you don't even get the relief of how beautiful it could be or should be," he said during a cast commentary on the scene. "It's just it's not good — but it should be but it's not. It's Game of Thrones. It's a long history of romance not ending well on this show."

