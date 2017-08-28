After buying a potty one and a half years ago and hoping my daughter would magically become potty trained, one and a half years passed and she wasn't. I decided to take things seriously. These are the 22 steps that taught my daughter the ancient art of not peeing on herself. It only took four days, but the four days felt like 40 months.
How to Potty Train a Toddler in 22 Easy Steps
