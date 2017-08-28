Ideas
Rain from Tropical Storm Harvey falls as a firefighter is wheeled to a waiting ambulance after he became fatigued while fighting an office building fire in downtown in Houston, Aug. 28, 2017.
Parenting

How to Potty Train a Toddler in 22 Easy Steps

La Guardia Cross
3:08 PM ET
Ideas
La Guardia Cross is the creator of New Father Chronicles.

After buying a potty one and a half years ago and hoping my daughter would magically become potty trained, one and a half years passed and she wasn't. I decided to take things seriously. These are the 22 steps that taught my daughter the ancient art of not peeing on herself. It only took four days, but the four days felt like 40 months.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
