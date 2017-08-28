Newsfeed
Kim Jong Un
celebrities

North West Has Officially Revealed Her Favorite Kanye West Song

Cady Lang
4:46 PM ET

The best Kanye West song is a topic that's hotly debated by Kanye stans and music enthusiasts alike, but his four-year-old daughter North West already knows what her favorite song of his is, thank you very much.

The tiny heir to the Kimye empire opened up about her father's music in the most recent issue of Interview Magazine, where she shared the cover with her reality TV celebutante mother Kim Kardashian West, posing for a Jackie O-themed photo shoot.

North revealed that her favorite Kanye track is "Amazing" because, according to her, it's "so amazing." It's rogue but decisive pick from the youngster, especially considering that it comes from one of Kanye's less-lauded albums, the spare, auto-tuned 808s and Heartbreak. Kardashian West also shared via Snapchat that North's taste in Kanye's music definitely skews towards the "Old Kanye," as North's playlist featured Kanye's sophomore studio album Late Registration.

North x Late Registration 🐻 (Via Kim's Snapchat) #NorthiesPlaylist

A post shared by TeamKanyeDaily (@teamkanyedaily) on

Follow TIME