Tech
Search
Sign In
TelevisionThe 8 Best New Fall TV Shows You Should Watch
Seth-Macfarlane-Kyra-Sedgwick-Craig-Robinson
Five Best IdeasWhy Americans Are Obsessed With Turning Art Into Selfies
Mom &amp; toddler girl taking selfie joyfully in cafe
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
DrugsFor Trump, Opioids Are Still Not a Crisis
New England Towns Struggle With Opioid And Heroin Epidemic
iPhone 2017

iPhone 8 Release Date: Everything We Know So Far

Matt Peckham
12:20 PM ET

Apple's next big iPhone, possibly called the iPhone 8 or iPhone X, may be announced on September 12 if recent reports prove accurate. But when is the release date for the company's 10th anniversary iPhone? When will buyers be able to order one? When can they lay hands on the physical device itself?

We won't know for sure until Apple provides that info, presumably during its annual September media shindig, but we can do some educated guessing based on release trajectories following events in prior years. Here's everything we know about the iPhone 8's release timeframe so far:

When will you be able to buy the iPhone 8?

If Apple announces the iPhone 8 on Tuesday, September 12, as reported by the Wall Street Journal, the new phone could be available to preorder as early as Friday, September 15. Last year's iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus were announced on September 7 at an event in San Francisco, and preorders began at 3:01 a.m. ET on September 9 in the U.S.

Apple is also said to be planning updated versions of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, presumably dubbed iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus. Those would likely be available to order in the traditional timeframe — as soon as the Friday following the event, September 15, or perhaps the following Friday, September 22.

When is the iPhone 8 release date?

Apple has made September its new iPhone launch month annually since it rolled out the iPhone 5 back in 2012. As noted, last year's iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus were announced on September 7, with preorders following on September 9. The new phones were then released — in stores and to mail orders — a week later on Friday, September 16. If Apple followed suit, releasing its next iPhone a week or two after unveiling it, the iPhone 8 could appear in stores by September 22.

The potential fly in the ointment here stems from analyst speculation that given how advanced the iPhone 8's new features are said to be, Apple may be having production issues. Possible scenarios here include the iPhone 8 being announced at the September event, but only available to preorder in limited quantities, or bumped back to October. If demand is sky-high and production does turn out to be limited, it's entirely possible many could wind up waiting into 2018 to lay hands on one after backorder delays.

How much will the iPhone 8 cost?

With all the new features expected in Apple's 10th anniversary iPhone, including an edge-to-edge screen and face recognition technology, it's probably no surprise that both the New York Times and Fast Company are reporting the iPhone 8 could cost in the vicinity of $1,000. That would be considerably more than prior new iPhones, and could offset some of the uptake mania (as well as backorder queues) by driving impatient buyers to settle for the presumably less expensive (and more readily available) new iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus alternatives.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME