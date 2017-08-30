Apple's next big iPhone, possibly called the iPhone 8 or iPhone X, may be announced on September 12 if recent reports prove accurate . But when is the release date for the company's 10th anniversary iPhone? When will buyers be able to order one? When can they lay hands on the physical device itself?

We won't know for sure until Apple provides that info, presumably during its annual September media shindig, but we can do some educated guessing based on release trajectories following events in prior years. Here's everything we know about the iPhone 8's release timeframe so far:

When will you be able to buy the iPhone 8?

If Apple announces the iPhone 8 on Tuesday, September 12, as reported by the Wall Street Journal , the new phone could be available to preorder as early as Friday, September 15. Last year's iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus were announced on September 7 at an event in San Francisco, and preorders began at 3:01 a.m. ET on September 9 in the U.S.

Apple is also said to be planning updated versions of the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus , presumably dubbed iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus. Those would likely be available to order in the traditional timeframe — as soon as the Friday following the event, September 15, or perhaps the following Friday, September 22.

When is the iPhone 8 release date?

Apple has made September its new iPhone launch month annually since it rolled out the iPhone 5 back in 2012. As noted, last year's iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus were announced on September 7, with preorders following on September 9. The new phones were then released — in stores and to mail orders — a week later on Friday, September 16. If Apple followed suit, releasing its next iPhone a week or two after unveiling it, the iPhone 8 could appear in stores by September 22.

The potential fly in the ointment here stems from analyst speculation that given how advanced the iPhone 8's new features are said to be, Apple may be having production issues. Possible scenarios here include the iPhone 8 being announced at the September event, but only available to preorder in limited quantities, or bumped back to October. If demand is sky-high and production does turn out to be limited, it's entirely possible many could wind up waiting into 2018 to lay hands on one after backorder delays.

How much will the iPhone 8 cost?

With all the new features expected in Apple's 10th anniversary iPhone, including an edge-to-edge screen and face recognition technology, it's probably no surprise that both the New York Times and Fast Company are reporting the iPhone 8 could cost in the vicinity of $1,000. That would be considerably more than prior new iPhones, and could offset some of the uptake mania (as well as backorder queues) by driving impatient buyers to settle for the presumably less expensive (and more readily available) new iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus alternatives.