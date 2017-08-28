(HOUSTON) — Kevin Hart has made a sizable donation to flood relief efforts in Houston, and he wants some of his famous friends to do the same.

The comedian announced a $25,000 donation to the American Red Cross for victims of Hurricane Harvey. In an Instagram video posted Sunday, Hart said he was starting a celebrity challenge to donate money to the cause. Beyonce, Jay Z, Justin Timberlake, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Jerry Seinfeld are among the stars he called on to make their own pledge.

"This is a serious matter," Hart said in the video. "I think the people are in bad shape and they need help. I'm going to lead the charge and step it up in this way."

Also Sunday, country star Chris Young announced on Twitter that he has started an online fundraiser for the Red Cross and donated $100,000 to it. The campaign had taken in an additional $50,000 by midday Monday.

Texas has been hit hard by Hurricane Harvey. I’m donating $100,000 to relief efforts and hope you will join me. https://t.co/oZvwtkp1iU pic.twitter.com/kDLNdj3WVi - ChrisYoungMusic (@ChrisYoungMusic) August 27, 2017

Drake wrote on Instagram early Monday that he and his manager were working with local relief groups to help Texas affected by the hurricane. The Canadian rapper wrote that Houston "has truly been a home to me over the last 8 years."

We are currently overseas in London and all I can think about is how devastated I am as I look at images of the damage Hurricane Harvey has caused. I am praying for the safety of all those affected. Houston has truly been a home to me over the last 8 years. Myself and @futuretheprince are working with local relief groups to aid and assist the people of Texas in anyway we can and in the most immediate way possible. I also want to thank all the men and women of service and volunteers for their courageous efforts to help people in need. I encourage everyone to do what they can to assist the people of Texas knowing whatever effort you can make to help will go a long way. A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Aug 28, 2017 at 2:13am PDT

While only a few stars announced donations to flood relief efforts, many have used their massive social media followings to encourage people to give what they can.

Katy Perry, who boasts Twitter's largest following at more than 103 million, urged viewers to donate while she hosted MTV's Video Music Awards on Sunday night, and she tweeted a link to the Red Cross' donation efforts.