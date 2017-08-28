Business
Search
Sign In
TexasThis Furniture Store Has Converted Into a Makeshift Shelter for Harvey Victims
Epic Flooding Inundates Houston After Hurricane Harvey
politicsWhy the 'Alt-Left' Is a Problem
Alt Right Protesters Stage Rally In Berkeley
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
MTV VMAs 2017The Internet Loves How Taylor Swift Trolled Her Own Tom Hiddleston Romance
Mark Zuckerberg Awarded With Axel Springer Award In Berlin
Mark Zuckerberg (R) and Priscilla Chan arrive for the presentation of the first Axel Springer Award on February 25, 2016 in Berlin, Germany.  Adam Berry—Getty Images
celebrities

Mark Zuckerberg’s Baby Girl Is Named August. Here's What Her Name Means

Mahita Gajanan
1:44 PM ET

In a letter posted to Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg announced the birth of his second child. Fitting to the month of her birth, Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, named their second daughter August.

"August, we love you so much and we're so excited to go on this adventure with you," the Facebook mogul wrote. "We wish you a life of joy, love and the same hope you give us."

The name August is a form of the name Augustus, which has Latin origins, according to Baby Center. The name signifies reverence, or holding someone in high regard.

Related

MTV VMAs 2017The Internet Loves How Taylor Swift Trolled Her Own Tom Hiddleston Romance
MTV VMAs 2017
The Internet Loves How Taylor Swift Trolled Her Own Tom Hiddleston Romance

Typically, August is a more common baby name for boys than for girls. In 2016, there were 222 female Augusts versus the 2,076 male Augusts born in the same year. August hit its peak popularity as a baby name in 2016, according to the Social Security Administration.

Zuckerberg and Chan's choice is similar to the name they gave their first daughter. Maxima, who goes by Max, was born in 2015 and got her name from a variation on the Latin name Maximus.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME