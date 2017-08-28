The Internet Loves How Taylor Swift Trolled Her Own Tom Hiddleston Romance

Taylor Swift acknowledged her critics head on in her new "Look what You Made Me Do" music video, which premiered during Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards .

The lush video is packed with references to the pop star's relationships — like her long-running feud with Katy Perry — which have been routinely scrutinized during her years in the spotlight.

One of symbols she works into the story likely references her summer 2016 flame, Tom Hiddleston. Her battalion of dancers turn up in “I heart TS" crop tops. People who have been paying attention to the plot noticed it right away as Tom Hiddleston's uniform from her 2016 Fourth of July bash .

It was a t-shirt emblazoned with a love declaration so widely covered that even Robert Downey Jr. teased his Marvel co-star about it .

The internet did not miss a beat.

Did y'all peep the tshirts in Taylor's new video she took hits at her ex boyfriend Tom hiddleston with the 'I ❤️t.s' on the shirt pic.twitter.com/RoAi4RwdlV - Frank Cooney (@frank_cooney) August 28, 2017

Tom Hiddleston, her bf at the time, wore a similar shirt to her Fourth of July party pic.twitter.com/TkZcGDNrxg - a (@lottsofhoney) August 28, 2017

wait shirt 'I <3 TS' um... Tom wear it once ? ;w; hmmmm

Taylor Swift - Look What You Made Me Do https://t.co/CeVpDu3j0A via @YouTube - 💫🌟Pun-Rii🌟💫 (@pun_rii) August 28, 2017

WHICH TOM HIDDLESTON WORE WHEN HE WAS ON A DATE WITH TS, THEN HE GOT MOCKED FOR WEARING THAT SHIRT - J A S M I N E (@jasmine_hengg) August 28, 2017

17) 2:18 'I love TS' shirt referring to the shirt Tom Hiddleston wore once. She mocks at him. - mharbi (@mharvzzzzzzzzzz) August 28, 2017

I knew it! The I ❤ TS shirt scene on Tay's mv is about Tom Hiddleston!!! He was photographed wearing it last year. - Yz (@kzxc_) August 28, 2017

The crops tops read I heart TS which is a shirt Tom Hiddleston (her ex) wore once pic.twitter.com/fnC6DVx99F - Amjadeeznuts (@yiwalaw) August 28, 2017

ISN'T THIS THE SAME PRINT ON TOM HIDDLESTON'S SHIRT!?? #LWYMMDvideo OMG MY SUPER SHADY QUEEN OF SNAKES pic.twitter.com/Zz8xMZmj21 - Reputation 11/10/17 (@snakelorswift13) August 28, 2017

Swift is selling the tops on her official website.