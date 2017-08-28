U.S.
Daryl Hudeck, Connie Aiden Pham
Texas

Drone Footage Captures Hurricane Harvey’s Destruction in Houston

Maya Rhodan
1:03 PM ET

Drones captured breathtaking images of the devastating floods caused by Hurricane Harvey in Houston, where more than 20 inches of rain have fallen between Aug. 24 and Aug. 28.

Aerial footage provides a stark contrast between Houston highways in June of this year, when sunshine beamed down on clear roads, and the drowned roadways shown on Aug. 28. Tropical Storm Harvey continues to batter the area with rain and flooding, and is expected to drop buckets of water on southeastern Texas until Wednesday. The storm is expected to also impact parts of Louisiana.

In the above video, a before-and-after video shows parts of Houston's Highway 59 completely submerged under flood water.

Fire and police officials in Houston have responded to over 5,500 emergency calls since the storm began ravaging the area over the weekend. On Monday alone, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said officials had completed 290 rescues between midnight and around 10:00 a.m. CT.

Some 50 inches of rain could fall on the Houston area by Friday. Houston officials are urging citizens to stay off of the roads.

Click here for information on how you can help out victims of Hurricane Harvey.

Follow TIME