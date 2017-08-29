Before-and-After Photos Show the Scale of Harvey's Destruction in Houston

Hurricane Harvey devastated large swaths of southeastern Texas over the weekend in an unprecedented deluge that has left hundreds of thousands of people without power, resulted in at least nine deaths and caused untold damage to the region. Heavy rainfall continues to pummel many areas even after the hurricane was downgraded to a tropical storm.

To get a sense of the scope of the damage, here's a series of before-and-after photos. Drag the bar between them to see the difference between the pre-storm and post-storm images.