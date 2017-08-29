U.S.
Search
Sign In
TexasWhy Evangelist Joel Osteen’s Church Is Defending Itself Against Its Hurricane Harvey Response
Joel And Victoria Osteen With Fr. Ed Leahy At SiriusXM
Diet/NutritionCoffee's Health Perks May Be Strongest for People Over 45
TIME Magazine default image
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
U.S.Houston's Police Chief: 'I'm Really Worried About How Many Bodies We're Going to Find' After Flooding
Flood evacuees
before-after-hurricane-harvey-diptych
Google Maps; Joe Raedle—Getty Images
weather

Before-and-After Photos Show the Scale of Harvey's Destruction in Houston

Kim Bubello,Kara Milstein,Chris Wilson
9:00 AM ET

Hurricane Harvey devastated large swaths of southeastern Texas over the weekend in an unprecedented deluge that has left hundreds of thousands of people without power, resulted in at least nine deaths and caused untold damage to the region. Heavy rainfall continues to pummel many areas even after the hurricane was downgraded to a tropical storm.

To get a sense of the scope of the damage, here's a series of before-and-after photos. Drag the bar between them to see the difference between the pre-storm and post-storm images.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME