Health
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
celebritiesKim Kardashian-West and Kanye West Have a Third Child on the Way
Balenciaga : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2015
MusicDave Matthews Band, Ariana Grande and Justin Timberlake Playing Free 'Concert for Charlottesville'
25th Annual Byron Bay Bluesfest 2014
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
celebritiesThe Internet Has Plenty to Say About These Beach Photos of Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx
Woman's hand holding US banknotes
JamieB—Getty Images/RooM RF
Research

Here's How Dirty Your Money Really Is

Abigail Abrams
11:22 AM ET
TIME Health
For more, visit TIME Health.

When you pay for food, do you wash your hands before sitting down to eat? If not, you may want to start, because a growing body of research suggests that cash is filthy. Paper money can harbor thousands of microbes from every environment it touches—whether that’s someone’s fingers, a waiter’s apron, a vending machine or the dank area under someone’s mattress.

Related

Piglet, studio shot
ResearchWhy People May Have Pig Organs Inside Them One Day
Research
Why People May Have Pig Organs Inside Them One Day

In a 2017 study published in the journal PLOS ONE, researchers swabbed $1 bills from a bank in New York City to see what was living on paper currency. They found hundreds of species of microorganisms. The most abundant were ones that cause acne, as well as plenty of harmless skin bacteria. They also identified vaginal bacteria, microbes from mouths, DNA from pets and viruses.

Cash is also often streaked with drugs. In a study of 10 one-dollar bills from cities across the country, nearly 80% of them had traces of cocaine.

All of that may sound unsavory, but it's hardly surprising, given how cash gets around. Bills get traded constantly, and depending on the denomination, they can stay in circulation for five to 15 years. “A lot of people aren’t washing their hands, and they’re at a restaurant and money is going back and forth," says Susan Whittier, a microbiologist at New York-Presbyterian and Columbia University Medical Center. "You don’t know who’s touched it." Other research has shown that some bank notes and coins contain pathogens like Escherichia coli (E. coli), salmonella and staphylococcus aureus, which can lead to serious illness.

MORE: Your Cell Phone Is 10 Times Dirtier Than a Toilet Seat. Here's What to Do About It

The presence of these microbes won’t necessarily make you sick, however. “Certain subtypes of organisms are better or worse at infecting people,” says Emily Martin, assistant professor of epidemiology at the University of Michigan School of Public Health. “Organisms also grow better in certain specific environments. Just being on a surface doesn’t give it everything it needs.”

U.S. currency is a pretty plush place for germs to land. It's 75% cotton and 25% linen, which offers a soft environment into which microbes can settle. Yet cash doesn’t typically have the right temperature or moisture conditions to allow microbes to grow and proliferate. Its porous surface actually helps it hold on to most of the germs it’s carrying, so not many microbes wipe off on your hands—meaning money is not very good at transmitting diseases.

newsletter
TIME HealthGet the latest health and science news, plus: burning questions and expert tips. View Sample

Even if some microbes do come off on your hands, they’re unlikely to hurt you there, explains Martin. "You don’t want to introduce bacteria into areas of the body that have less protection," she says, "but our skin is a really good protector." (Just don't lick your money, she advises.)

Some research has shown that plastic polymer bank notes, like those used in Australia and Canada, are cleaner than American bills. Scientists have also explored ways to clean currency using carbon dioxide and high temperatures to kill microbes, but experts say it’s generally not worth it for you to worry about personally cleaning your cash.

“Be aware that every surface you touch has stuff on it: money, the subway pole, the ATM,” Whittier says. “You just have to wash your hands a couple times a day.”

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME