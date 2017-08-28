Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple Inc., exits the stage during the Apple World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Monday, June 8, 2015. Apple Inc. kicked off its annual developers conference in San Francisco, where the company will unveil a revamped streaming-music service, improvements to its mobile software and tools to speed up smartwatch applications. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Tim Cook, chief executive officer of Apple Inc., exits the stage during the Apple World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) in San Francisco, California, U.S., on Monday, June 8, 2015. Apple Inc. kicked off its annual developers conference in San Francisco, where the company will unveil a revamped streaming-music service, improvements to its mobile software and tools to speed up smartwatch applications. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg via Getty Images Bloomberg—Bloomberg via Getty Images

Apple is widely expected to hold a major event this September to announce a new iPhone , as well as updates to other products and release dates for the latest versions of its macOS and iOS operating systems. 2017 marks the 10th anniversary of the company's first iPhone, so expectations are high for a so-called iPhone 8 — buyers have been anticipating a new, deeply revised version of Apple's iconic smartphone since before the iPhone 7 arrived last September.

Here's what we know so far:

When will Apple announce the iPhone 8?

Apple is planning an event for September 12 to unveil its new iPhones and more, according to a new report from the Wall Street Journal .The Journal's report comes after French website Mac4Ever recently said that Apple is planning to take the wraps off its new iPhones at a September 12 event. Apple has not yet responded to TIME's request for comment.

What do we know about the new iPhone so far?

Apple is expected to announce a special 10th anniversary edition iPhone with an edge-to-edge screen and facial recognition technology, both the Journal and Bloomberg have reported . This new model may cost around $1,000, according to separate reports from the New York Times and Fast Company . Some have speculated that it will be called the iPhone 8 or iPhone X.

With its 10th anniversary iPhone, Apple is partly playing a game of catchup with its Android rivals. Recently released Android phones such as Samsung's Galaxy S8 , Galaxy Note 8 and Android co-creator Andy Rubin's Essential Phone already feature an edge-to-edge screen. Samsung's newer phones also support facial recognition and wireless charging, both of which Apple is expected to add to the 10th anniversary iPhone.

What else is Apple expected to announce?

Apple may also debut two other new iPhones that are more modest updates to the current iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Besides new smartphones, it's rumored that Apple will introduce a revamped Apple TV that supports 4K streaming and a refreshed Apple Watch .