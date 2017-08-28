Atlanta Adds Martin Luther King Jr. Statue Amid Confederate Controversy

In this Aug. 24, 2017 photo, a model of a statue artist Martin Dawe, rear, sculpted paying tribute to civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., stands at right as the finished statue is covered at rear left, at Dawe's studio in Atlanta. More than three years after Georgia lawmakers endorsed the project, a statue paying tribute to King will be installed and unveiled on the state Capitol grounds Monday, Aug. 28.

(ATLANTA) — A statue paying tribute to civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. has been installed on the state Capitol grounds in Atlanta.

The statue's unveiling Monday came more than three years after Georgia lawmakers endorsed the project. A replica of the nation's Liberty Bell tolled three times before the 8-foot (2.44-meter) bronze statue was unveiled on the 54th anniversary of King's "I have a dream" speech at the march on Washington.

King's daughter, the Rev. Bernice King, said her father gave the nation a sense of hope a time of turmoil, and his statue can serve a similar purpose today.

She and other members of the slain civil rights leader's family were on hand for the ceremony, along with Gov. Nathan Deal and many Georgia state's political leaders.