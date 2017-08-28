U.S.
harvey houston flooding woman interviewed roof
Stranded vehicles sit where they got stuck in high water from Hurricane Harvey on Dairy Ashford Drive, August 28, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Harvey made landfall shortly after 11 p.m. Friday, just north of Port Aransas as a Category 4 storm and is being reported as the strongest hurricane to hit the United States since Wilma in 2005. Erich Schlegel—Getty Images
hurricane harvey

‘Please Help Us.’ Houston Woman Trapped On Roof Interviewed on Live TV

Julia Zorthian
10:31 AM ET

Harvey flooded streets in Houston since touching down in Texas this weekend, and Good Morning America showed the conditions for residents by interviewing a woman stranded on her roof due to the rising waters.

Aishia Nelson said she was stuck on the roof of her apartment building with all of her children, but emergency authorities they contacted couldn't give them a time for when they would be rescued. Nearly 30 people were on the second-floor roof of the building, Nelson told the hosts on the ABC News show.

“It’s not going good for us,” Nelson said on Good Morning America over a mobile phone video call. “Across the street the building is caving in, and there’s water everywhere and we have nowhere to go.”

Flooding has already devastated parts of Houston and threatened to continue Monday, as authorities began controlled releases from two inundated reservoirs.

Towards the end of the interview, Nelson turned the camera show the high water level and partially submerged cars throughout the street. Nelson said the group on the roof was all left there without food or water.

“Please help us," Nelson asked GMA. "I’m scared."

The GMA hosts asked for Nelson's address during the interview and said afterward that they had contacted the Coast Guard about her emergency.

Follow TIME