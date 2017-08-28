The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

America Is Living Through a Battle for its Soul

KNOXVILLE, TN - AUGUST 26: Hundreds of protesters demonstrate against a Confederate monument in Fort Sanders as a smaller number of pro-confederate supporters stand against the removal of the memorial monument on August 26, 2017 in Knoxville, Tennessee. The rally around the disputed memorial to the Civil War dead comes two weeks after a gathering of white supremacists and counter demonstrators in Charlottesville, Virginia that turned deadly. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

KNOXVILLE, TN - AUGUST 26: Hundreds of protesters demonstrate against a Confederate monument in Fort Sanders as a smaller number of pro-confederate supporters stand against the removal of the memorial monument on August 26, 2017 in Knoxville, Tennessee. The rally around the disputed memorial to the Civil War dead comes two weeks after a gathering of white supremacists and counter demonstrators in Charlottesville, Virginia that turned deadly. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) Spencer Platt—Getty Images

1. “We are living through a battle for the soul of this nation.”

By Joe Biden in the Atlantic

2. Why we must still defend free speech.

By David Cole in the New York Review of Books

3. Move Americans to jobs, not the other way around.

By Mihir Desai in Bloomberg View

4. When shopping online, don’t let reviews fool you into making bad decisions.

By the Association for Psychological Science

5. New research says we might pick life partners who look familiar.

By Tamsin Saxton in Aeon

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.