Five Best Ideas

America Is Living Through a Battle for its Soul

The Aspen Institute
12:00 PM ET
Ideas
The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

1. “We are living through a battle for the soul of this nation.”

By Joe Biden in the Atlantic

2. Why we must still defend free speech.

By David Cole in the New York Review of Books

3. Move Americans to jobs, not the other way around.

By Mihir Desai in Bloomberg View

4. When shopping online, don’t let reviews fool you into making bad decisions.

By the Association for Psychological Science

5. New research says we might pick life partners who look familiar.

By Tamsin Saxton in Aeon

The Aspen Institute is an educational and policy studies organization based in Washington, D.C.

TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
