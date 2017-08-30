Here's What's Coming to Hulu in September

Hulu is taking it back to the '90s in September after landing exclusive streaming rights to five shows that once aired on ABC's "TGIF" lineup. This time, you don't have to wait until Friday to enjoy Full House , Family Matters , Step by Step , Perfect Strangers and Hangin' With Mr. Cooper — all shows will be available at the end of September. Also coming to Hulu are the season six premiere of The Mindy Project and a new season of Top of the Lake .

Below, see what you can stream on Hulu in September.

September 1

A River Runs Through It

Addam's Family Values

The Addams Family

Akeelah and the Bee

American Loser

An Inconvenient Truth

And You Thought Your Parents Were Weird

Autopsy

Barnyard

Batman

Batman Returns

Best Seller

Bio-Dome

The Black Stallion

The Blue Lagoon

Butterfly Effect 3: Revelations

Carrie

Contact

The Cove

The Cup

Dances with Wolves

Dare Not Walk Alone

The Dark Half

Disturbing Behavior

Dead Hands Dig Deep

Defiance

Down to Earth

Dr. Strange

Dying Breed

Eternity: The Movie

Fools Rush In

Fright Night

The Golden Child

Gridiron Heroes

Harriet the Spy

History of Jazz: Oxygen for the Ears

Hitch

Home Sweet Hell

Indecent Proposal

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

The Invincible Iron Man

Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love

Keeping Up With the Kardashians : Season 13

Kill Me, Deadly

L.A. Twister

Lars and the Real Girl

Last Chance Harvey

The Last Godfather

The Levenger Tapes

The Loved Ones

Mad Hot Ballroom

Man About Town

The Men Who Stare at Goats

Mistress

The Monster Squad

My Girl

My Girl 2

Nacho Libre

The Neverending Story

The Object of Beauty

Offspring

Ordinary People

Outbreak

The Pelican Brief

Planet Hulk

Poseidon

Princess Kaiulani

Pumpkinhead

The Rage - Carrie 2

Red Garters

Remember the Goal

Return to the Blue Lagoon

River's Edge

Robocop

Robocop 2

Sanctuary

Secretary

Shooter

The Silence of the Lambs

Silent Hill

Sinbad: Beyond the Veil of Mists

Sleepover

Spring Broke

Something to Talk About

Stomp the Yard

Surfer, Dude

Switchback

Tiger Raid

Thor: Tales of Asgard

Ultimate Avengers 2

Ultimate Avengers: The Movie

Ultraviolet

Walking Tall

You Got Served

You Got Served: Beat the World

September 2

Adventure Time: Season 8

Ben-Hur

Freaky Friday (1977)

Freaky Friday (2003)

September 3

The Eye

September 5

The Emperor's New Groove

Insatiable: The Homaro Cantu Story

Lilo & Stitch

The Lodge

Returning Citizens

Survivor

September 6

Crash

September 7

Total Bellas : Season 2

Burden

September 9

The Magnificent Seven

September 11

The Orville: Series Premiere

Top of the Lake: China Girl

September 12

The Mindy Project : Season 6 premiere

Filth

September 13

Anomaly

Once Upon a Time in Shanghai

September 14

South Park : Season 21

Robo-Dog: Airborne

September 15

Good Behavior : Season 1

An American Werewolf in London

Child of God

Endless Love

The Lookalike

The Road Within

Skating to New York

The Thaw

These Finals Hours

The Women of Brewster Place

September 16

Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail

September 19

Straight/Curve: Challenging the Beauty

September 20

Pirates

September 21

The Commune

Food Evolution

September 22

Doc McStuffins : Season 4

Interview with a Hitman

Kiki

Killers

McCanick

Sword of Vengeance

Vengeance of an Assassin

September 23

Grey's Anatomy : Season 13 premiere

Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell : Season 3

September 25

Miles From Tomorrowland : Season 2

Power : Season 3

The Double

September 26

The Brave : Series premiere

The Voice : Season 13 premiere

September 27

Brooklyn Nine-Nine : Season 5 premiere

Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders : Series premiere

Lethal Weapon : Season 2 premiere

The Mick : Season 2 premiere

This Is Us : Season 2 premiere

The ABC's of Death

Frankie & Alice

Hammer of the Gods

I Saw the Devil

Kiss of the Damned

Let the Right One In

Splinter

Survival of the Dead

V/H/S

V/H/S 2

September 28

Chicago P.D. : Season 5 premiere

Empire : Season 4 premiere

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit : Season 19 premiere

Star : Season 2 premiere

Dance Flick

September 29

TGIHulu!

Family Matters

Full House

Hangin' With Mr. Cooper

Perfect Strangers

Step By Step

Chicago Fire : Season 6 premiere

Ghosted : Series premiere

The Good Place : Season 2 premiere

Gotham : Season 4 premiere

Great New : Season 2 premiere

Superstore : Season 3 premiere

Will & Grace : Season 9 premiere

Hell's Kitchen : Season 17 premiere

The Evil in Us

Once Upon a Time in Venice