Here's What's Coming to Hulu in September

Hulu is taking it back to the '90s in September after landing exclusive streaming rights to five shows that once aired on ABC's "TGIF" lineup. This time, you don't have to wait until Friday to enjoy Full House, Family Matters, Step by Step, Perfect Strangers and Hangin' With Mr. Cooper — all shows will be available at the end of September. Also coming to Hulu are the season six premiere of The Mindy Project and a new season of Top of the Lake.
Below, see what you can stream on Hulu in September.
September 1
A River Runs Through It
Addam's Family Values
The Addams Family
Akeelah and the Bee
American Loser
An Inconvenient Truth
And You Thought Your Parents Were Weird
Autopsy
Barnyard
Batman
Batman Returns
Best Seller
Bio-Dome
The Black Stallion
The Blue Lagoon
Butterfly Effect 3: Revelations
Carrie
Contact
The Cove
The Cup
Dances with Wolves
Dare Not Walk Alone
The Dark Half
Disturbing Behavior
Dead Hands Dig Deep
Defiance
Down to Earth
Dr. Strange
Dying Breed
Eternity: The Movie
Fools Rush In
Fright Night
The Golden Child
Gridiron Heroes
Harriet the Spy
History of Jazz: Oxygen for the Ears
Hitch
Home Sweet Hell
Indecent Proposal
Invasion of the Body Snatchers
The Invincible Iron Man
Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love
Keeping Up With the Kardashians: Season 13
Kill Me, Deadly
L.A. Twister
Lars and the Real Girl
Last Chance Harvey
The Last Godfather
The Levenger Tapes
The Loved Ones
Mad Hot Ballroom
Man About Town
The Men Who Stare at Goats
Mistress
The Monster Squad
My Girl
My Girl 2
Nacho Libre
The Neverending Story
The Object of Beauty
Offspring
Ordinary People
Outbreak
The Pelican Brief
Planet Hulk
Poseidon
Princess Kaiulani
Pumpkinhead
The Rage - Carrie 2
Red Garters
Remember the Goal
Return to the Blue Lagoon
River's Edge
Robocop
Robocop 2
Sanctuary
Secretary
Shooter
The Silence of the Lambs
Silent Hill
Sinbad: Beyond the Veil of Mists
Sleepover
Spring Broke
Something to Talk About
Stomp the Yard
Surfer, Dude
Switchback
Tiger Raid
Thor: Tales of Asgard
Ultimate Avengers 2
Ultimate Avengers: The Movie
Ultraviolet
Walking Tall
You Got Served
You Got Served: Beat the World
September 2
Adventure Time: Season 8
Ben-Hur
Freaky Friday (1977)
Freaky Friday (2003)
September 3
The Eye
September 5
The Emperor's New Groove
Insatiable: The Homaro Cantu Story
Lilo & Stitch
The Lodge
Returning Citizens
Survivor
September 6
Crash
September 7
Total Bellas: Season 2
Burden
September 9
The Magnificent Seven
September 11
The Orville: Series Premiere
Top of the Lake: China Girl
September 12
The Mindy Project: Season 6 premiere
Filth
September 13
Anomaly
Once Upon a Time in Shanghai
September 14
South Park: Season 21
Robo-Dog: Airborne
September 15
Good Behavior: Season 1
An American Werewolf in London
Child of God
Endless Love
The Lookalike
The Road Within
Skating to New York
The Thaw
These Finals Hours
The Women of Brewster Place
September 16
Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail
September 19
Straight/Curve: Challenging the Beauty
September 20
Pirates
September 21
The Commune
Food Evolution
September 22
Doc McStuffins: Season 4
Interview with a Hitman
Kiki
Killers
McCanick
Sword of Vengeance
Vengeance of an Assassin
September 23
Grey's Anatomy: Season 13 premiere
Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell: Season 3
September 25
Miles From Tomorrowland: Season 2
Power: Season 3
The Double
September 26
The Brave: Series premiere
The Voice: Season 13 premiere
September 27
Brooklyn Nine-Nine: Season 5 premiere
Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders: Series premiere
Lethal Weapon: Season 2 premiere
The Mick: Season 2 premiere
This Is Us: Season 2 premiere
The ABC's of Death
Frankie & Alice
Hammer of the Gods
I Saw the Devil
Kiss of the Damned
Let the Right One In
Splinter
Survival of the Dead
V/H/S
V/H/S 2
September 28
Chicago P.D.: Season 5 premiere
Empire: Season 4 premiere
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 19 premiere
Star: Season 2 premiere
Dance Flick
September 29
TGIHulu!
Family Matters
Full House
Hangin' With Mr. Cooper
Perfect Strangers
Step By Step
Chicago Fire: Season 6 premiere
Ghosted: Series premiere
The Good Place: Season 2 premiere
Gotham: Season 4 premiere
The Good Place: Season 2 premiere
Great New: Season 2 premiere
Superstore: Season 3 premiere
Will & Grace: Season 9 premiere
September 20
Hell's Kitchen: Season 17 premiere
The Evil in Us
Once Upon a Time in Venice