EntertainmentWatch Katy Perry and Nicki Minaj Ball Out for Their VMAs Performance of "Swish Swish"
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
TelevisionBreaking Down Whether Those Two Game of Thrones Characters Are Still Alive After That Final Scene
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
MTV VMAs 2017Here's How Katy Perry Summed Up the New Taylor Swift at the VMAs
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Backstage
Television

Maisie Williams Just Summed Up Every Game of Thrones Fan's Reaction to the Season 7 Finale

Megan McCluskey
1:07 AM ET

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones.

Following Sansa and Arya Stark's epic bait and switch on Littlefinger in Game of Thrones' season seven finale, Maisie Williams — who plays the younger Stark sister — took to Twitter to share her thoughts on the climactic episode.

"U were so right," she replied to a 2016 tweet she had posted instructing fans to begin emotionally readying themselves for season seven. The 20-year-actress also added a gif of America's Next Top Model judge J. Alexander making a face of pure shock for good measure.

MORE: To stay up to date on everything Game of Thrones, follow our all-encompassing Facebook page and sign up for our exclusive newsletter.

But while Williams may have been right about this year's installment, it looks as though viewers may have to wait until 2019 to find out the truth of any season eight predictions.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME