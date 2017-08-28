brazilIn a Grim Surge of Violence, 100 Police Have Been Killed in Rio So Far This Year
Brazil Rio Police Killed
TelevisionHow a Certain Character’s Death Was Foreshadowed All Season on Game of Thrones
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Google DoodleA New Google Doodle Celebrates Chinese-American Cinematographer James Wong Howe
Television

What That Heart-Pounding Final Scene Means for the Future of Game of Thrones

Megan McCluskey
Aug 27, 2017

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones.

With the help of the undead Viserion, the Night King was able to not only cross the Wall in Game of Thrones' season seven finale, but cause a large section of it to come crashing down.

Following Sansa and Arya Stark's reconcialiation at Winterfell, the army of the dead was shown emerging from the forest just beyond the Wall at Eastwatch-by-the-Sea. The Night King then flew in on the back of Viserion, who proceeded to wreak havoc with his cold-breathing abilities.

"Whereas common dragons (if any dragon can truly be said to be common) breathe flame, ice dragons supposedly breathe cold, a chill so terrible that it can freeze a man solid in half a heartbeat," the A Song of Ice and Fire companion book The World of Ice and Fire reads.

MORE: To stay up to date on everything Game of Thrones, follow our all-encompassing Facebook page and sign up for our exclusive newsletter.

The Wall was originally built to defend the realm against the White Walkers, ice creatures who were created by the Children of the Forest in an effort to defend themselves against the First Men. It was also said to be imbued with magic to prevent the dead from crossing over.

However, considering the birth of Daenerys' dragons was the event that reawoke magic in the world of Thrones following a long period of dormancy, it stands to reason that an undead dragon would be a powerful enough being to overcome the Wall's wards.

"The Wall's kept these things out for 8000 years. There's no real reason that it can't keep doing that unless something puts a hole in the Wall," explained showrunner D.B. Weiss in HBO's post-episode rundown. "There's one thing on the board from the beginning that is now big enough to do that, and that's a dragon...Winter is here and it's all hitting the fan from all directions."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME