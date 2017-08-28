Nicki Minaj showed up at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in a jaw-dropping pink latex jumpsuit that became instantly iconic. The rapper arrived in a skin-hugging bubblegum pink unitard and completed her look with sparkly silver bangles, a choker and a cross necklace. Naturally, Twitter went nuts for the outfit:
