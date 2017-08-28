brazilIn a Grim Surge of Violence, 100 Police Have Been Killed in Rio So Far This Year
MTV VMAs 2017

Nicki Minaj Totally Owned This Jaw-Dropping Pink Latex Unitard at the VMAs

TIME
Aug 27, 2017

Nicki Minaj showed up at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in a jaw-dropping pink latex jumpsuit that became instantly iconic. The rapper arrived in a skin-hugging bubblegum pink unitard and completed her look with sparkly silver bangles, a choker and a cross necklace. Naturally, Twitter went nuts for the outfit:

