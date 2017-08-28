Nicki Minaj Totally Owned This Jaw-Dropping Pink Latex Unitard at the VMAs

Nicki Minaj showed up at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards in a jaw-dropping pink latex jumpsuit that became instantly iconic. The rapper arrived in a skin-hugging bubblegum pink unitard and completed her look with sparkly silver bangles, a choker and a cross necklace. Naturally, Twitter went nuts for the outfit:

Nicki Minaj is ready for the red carpet at the #VMAs Pink princess pic.twitter.com/FJWhHy1Guw - Stay Happy (@janet_millerr) August 28, 2017

Nicki Minaj looked so effing good in that pink latex 😭😭🙌🏽🙌🏽#VMAs - Pusha Bi. (@BiancaEnRogue) August 27, 2017

Nicki Minaj looking flawless as always, on the 2017 MTV #VMAs carpet. pic.twitter.com/5HUSXEhv6o - Nicki Minaj Data (@NickiData) August 28, 2017

@NICKIMINAJ is really trying to make latex an everyday fabric. 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 - Mary Anderson (@AlanaMaryGrace) August 28, 2017