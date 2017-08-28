Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
MTV VMAs 2017Pink Sang Through Her Entire Song History at the VMAs and It Was Flawless
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show
BerkeleyBlack-Clad Anarchists Attack at Least Five People at Anti-Hate Rally in Berkeley
Joey Gibson
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
BusinessUber Board Picks Expedia's Dara Khosrowshahi as New CEO
Key Speakers At The GeekWire Summit
Newsfeed

Jared Leto Gave a Touching Tribute to "Ferocious, Delicate" Chester Bennington

Raisa Bruner
Aug 27, 2017

In an emotional moment during Sunday night's MTV Video Music Awards, 30 Seconds to Mars frontman and actor Jared Leto paid tribute to the late Chester Bennington of Linkin Park. "I remember his heart, which he wore on his sleeve," Leto said. "And I remember his voice, at once ferocious and delicate. That voice will live forever."

Before requesting that the audience get to their feet to watch a 2010 performance of Linkin Park at that year's VMAs, Leto added another note: "If there is anyone out there watching this who feels like there is no out, hear me now: you are not alone," he said. "I promise you this: the absolute biggest breakthroughs in life lie just beyond the darkest days."

Bennington, who was 41, took his own life at the end of July. His friend and fellow rock star Chris Cornell of Audioslave, who Leto also mentioned in his tribute, died by suicide in late May.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME