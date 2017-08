Jack Antonoff Eating This Banana at the VMAs Is All of Us

Jack Antonoff arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif.

Jack Antonoff arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Inglewood, Calif. Chris Pizzello—Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Sometimes it take a banal piece of fruit to say it all. Case in point: Jack Antonoff snacking on a banana during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards .

The Bleachers singer was captured on camera treating himself to a potassium-rich treat during host Katy Perry's opening monologue on Sunday evening. Naturally, Twitter went bananas:

Jack Antonoff bored and eating a banana during Katy Perry's intro is all of us watching this intro. #VMAs pic.twitter.com/QXgE3H3VIM - Hunter Ingram (@hunter_wesley) August 28, 2017

I appreciate the fact that Jack Antonoff clearly brought a snack banana, a move I have done. #vmas - Esther Zuckerman (@ezwrites) August 28, 2017

Jack Antonoff reminds me of Rick Moranis. pic.twitter.com/cDGodaQP7Q - The New Nine (@thenewnine) August 28, 2017

I hope I can get to a point in my life where I can eat a banana during the VMAs so casually like Jack Antonoff 😂 pic.twitter.com/bb369FYfxN - David (@DavidOfTheState) August 28, 2017

Even Antonoff's girlfriend Lena Dunham weighed in:

My boyfriend just casually eating a banana at the VMAs is a good reminder of why we've been at it half a decade - Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) August 28, 2017

Awards show or not, can't let that blood sugar get too low.