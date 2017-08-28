The Internet Already Has Extremely Strong Feelings About Taylor Swift's New Music Video

On Sunday night, Taylor Swift's much-hyped music video for new single "Look What You Made Me Do" debuted at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The dramatic video tracks Swift's progress from a ghoulish zombie in a graveyard to a royal throne where she's served tea by a snake. Other meaningful cameos: a slew of other iterations of Swift, dressed up in previous versions of the singer's own persona, from the guitar-wielding Fearless era to her "Shake It Off" ballerina look .

Naturally, the internet was awash in reactions to the at-times comic, at-times intense video.

TAYLOR SWIFT PLAYING TAYLOR SWIFTS DRAGGING TAYLOR SWIFTS IN ONE OF THE MOST EPIC VIDEOS OF ALL TIME.



YEAH, SHE'S WON. #LWYMMDvideo #VMAs - Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) August 28, 2017

WHEN THE SNAKE SERVED HER TEA I SCREAMED #LWYMMDvideo pic.twitter.com/oU3374QDpN - Marley (@marleyharper) August 28, 2017

You know what Taylor Swift gets? A BUDGET. #LWYMMDvideo #VMAs - Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) August 28, 2017

I understand criticism of Taylor Swift and so does she. That's why she always ends up on top - even at her own funeral. #LWYMMDvideo #VMAs - Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) August 28, 2017