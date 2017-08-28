Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
MTV Video Music AwardsTaylor Swift Plays Every Possible Version of Herself in the ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Video
EntertainmentVMAs 2017: See Celebrities Hit the Red Carpet
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
EntertainmentKaty Perry Had Jokes at the VMAs and Twitter Wasn't Having It
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Fixed Show
MTV-VMAS-2017
MTV VMAs 2017

The Internet Already Has Extremely Strong Feelings About Taylor Swift's New Music Video

Raisa Bruner
Aug 27, 2017

On Sunday night, Taylor Swift's much-hyped music video for new single "Look What You Made Me Do" debuted at the MTV Video Music Awards.

The dramatic video tracks Swift's progress from a ghoulish zombie in a graveyard to a royal throne where she's served tea by a snake. Other meaningful cameos: a slew of other iterations of Swift, dressed up in previous versions of the singer's own persona, from the guitar-wielding Fearless era to her "Shake It Off" ballerina look.

Naturally, the internet was awash in reactions to the at-times comic, at-times intense video.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME