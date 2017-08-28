MTV VMAs 2017The Internet Already Has Extremely Strong Feelings About Taylor Swift's New Music Video
MTV Video Music AwardsTaylor Swift Plays Every Possible Version of Herself in the ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ Video
EntertainmentVMAs 2017: See Celebrities Hit the Red Carpet
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals
Entertainment

Katy Perry Had Jokes at the VMAs and Twitter Wasn't Having It

Mahita Gajanan
Aug 27, 2017

Katy Perry's opening monologue at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards was filled with jokes. But not many of them landed with the show's audience.

Perry, who herself landed on stage in a shiny space suit, approached her opening comments as if she were working out a new solid seven, complete with digs at the chaotic state of the world and a joke about Handmaid's Tale style getting trendy. Though the VMAs host got a few laughs and cheers, people online weren't having it:

Then again, it takes a while to get new material down.

