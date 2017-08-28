Katy Perry Had Jokes at the VMAs and Twitter Wasn't Having It

Host Katy Perry speaks onstage during the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.

Kevin Winter—Getty Images

Katy Perry's opening monologue at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards was filled with jokes. But not many of them landed with the show's audience.

Perry, who herself landed on stage in a shiny space suit, approached her opening comments as if she were working out a new solid seven, complete with digs at the chaotic state of the world and a joke about Handmaid's Tale style getting trendy. Though the VMAs host got a few laughs and cheers, people online weren't having it:

what are the two least funny things you can think of pic.twitter.com/YarMCrvoMH - Marc (@MarcSnetiker) August 28, 2017

Katy Perry is like what you all THOUGHT Anne Hathaway was, but for real. - A.B. (@AlannaBennett) August 28, 2017

I'm trying not to prematurely judge Katy Perry as the host....but#VMAs pic.twitter.com/jKAjVbCk08 - Danielle James (@Dani_James22) August 28, 2017

Jack Antonoff bored and eating a banana during Katy Perry's intro is all of us watching this intro. #VMAs pic.twitter.com/QXgE3H3VIM - Hunter Ingram (@hunter_wesley) August 28, 2017

everyone in the audience watching Katy Perry trying to be funny #VMAs pic.twitter.com/wC9kuRmJa7 - cult (@stidoudou) August 28, 2017

Then again, it takes a while to get new material down.