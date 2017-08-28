Katy Perry Had Jokes at the VMAs and Twitter Wasn't Having It

Katy Perry's opening monologue at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards was filled with jokes. But not many of them landed with the show's audience.
Perry, who herself landed on stage in a shiny space suit, approached her opening comments as if she were working out a new solid seven, complete with digs at the chaotic state of the world and a joke about Handmaid's Tale style getting trendy. Though the VMAs host got a few laughs and cheers, people online weren't having it:
Then again, it takes a while to get new material down.