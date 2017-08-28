The Internet Loves Jared Leto's Sequined Cape at the VMAs Red Carpet

Jared Leto attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017 in Inglewood, Calif.

Jared Leto attends the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017 in Inglewood, Calif. Christopher Polk—Getty Images

Jared Leto sparkled down the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet on Sunday.

The actor and 30 Seconds to Mars singer arrived with his band wearing a blue and green sequin Gucci cape over a high collar shirt patterned with flowers. People online went nuts for Leto's enchanting look, comparing him to a magician:

JARED LETO IS A MAGICIAN AT THE #VMAS omg pic.twitter.com/MHarAo3ELD - Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) August 27, 2017

LOOK at Jared Leto pic.twitter.com/BvvFp05I8b - Craig Bro Dude (@CraigSJ) August 27, 2017

It appears as if Jared Leto's metamorphosis into Alessandro Michele is finally complete. #VMAs pic.twitter.com/BzOvisnM9l - Alyssa Vingan Klein (@alyssavingan) August 27, 2017

He promised the band's performance later in the evening would employ some never-before seen "new technology," but demurred when asked to explain exactly what that might mean.