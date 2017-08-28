The Internet Loves Jared Leto's Sequined Cape at the VMAs Red Carpet

Jared Leto sparkled down the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet on Sunday.
The actor and 30 Seconds to Mars singer arrived with his band wearing a blue and green sequin Gucci cape over a high collar shirt patterned with flowers. People online went nuts for Leto's enchanting look, comparing him to a magician:
He promised the band's performance later in the evening would employ some never-before seen "new technology," but demurred when asked to explain exactly what that might mean.