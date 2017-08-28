Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
MusicThe Internet Loves Jared Leto's Sequined Cape at the VMAs Red Carpet
2017 MTV Video Music Awards - Red Carpet
awardsSee All the Winners From the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards
Kendrick Lamar
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Texas‘Need Help ASAP.’ The Story Behind the Photo of Nursing Home Residents Trapped in Hurricane Flood Water
Residents of La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, Texas were trapped due to severe flooding from Hurricane Harvey on Aug. 27.
President of GLAAD Sarah Kate Ellis and transgender military members attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017 in Inglewood, California.
President of GLAAD Sarah Kate Ellis and transgender military members attend the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards at The Forum on Aug. 27, 2017 in Inglewood, Calif.  John Shearer—MTV/Getty Images
Newsfeed

Meet the Transgender Military Members Who Just Walked the VMA Red Carpet

Raisa Bruner
Aug 27, 2017

MTV is already making a statement at Sunday night's Video Music Awards, inviting six transgender military members to attend the event and walk the signature blue carpet alongside the president of GLAAD.

"Any patriot who is putting their own life at risk to fight for our freedom and stand for equality is a hero at MTV, and to young people everywhere," said MTV president Chris McCarthy in a statement provided earlier, according to Billboard.

Among those who walked with GLAAD president Sarah Kate Ellis were Brynn Tannehill, Laila Ireland, Akira Wyatt, Jennifer Peace, Logan Ireland and Sterling James Crutcher.

"Historically, the VMAs have been a huge platform for social issues that are currently happening, so being able to have that platform and share our stories is important to us," retired Army vet Ireland told Billboard ahead of the event.

On Friday, President Trump made a formal order for the Department of Defense to stop allowing transgender individuals to openly serve in the U.S. military. The order means the military cannot accept new transgender troops and has six month to plan how to handle transgender troops currently serving openty, the White House said.

Although there is no official number for how many transgender people serve in the military, a 2016 commissioned by the RAND Corporation estimated between 1,320 and 6,630 transgender service members are in active duty and another 830 to 4,160 are in the reserves.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME