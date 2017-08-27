An RV is seen destroyed along the road near City-By-The Sea, TX as Hurricane Harvey hits the Texas coast on Aug 26, 2017.

An RV is seen destroyed along the road near City-By-The Sea, TX as Hurricane Harvey hits the Texas coast on Aug 26, 2017. Jabin Botsford—The Washington Post/Getty Images

Here are the weekend's top stories.

Hurricane Harvey Leaves Path of Destruction

Hurricane Harvey , which has seen been downgraded to a tropical storm since it made landfall on Friday, has created a disastrous path as it barrels through Texas — killing at least two people over the weekend. Officials warned of "catastrophic and life-threatening flooding" through the middle of this week.

Donald Trump Pardons Joe Arpaio

The White House announced late Friday that President Donald Trump was pardoning former Arizona Sheriff Joe Arpaio, a controversial figure known for his crackdown on immigration. Arpaio was convicted earlier this year for criminal contempt, and the pardon immediately garnered backlash on both sides of the political aisle.

Floyd Mayweather Sets New Boxing Record

Floyd Mayweather Jr. defeated his 50th opponent , Conor McGregor, in Las Vegas on Saturday, setting a new record. Mayweather could have earned as much as $100 million for the match, according to some estimates.

Also:

Jeff Immelt , the outgoing CEO of General Electric , who was considered a favorite to replace Uber CEO Travis Kalanick , announced he was removing himself from consideration for the position.

Apple could soon reveal a new iPhone update.

The season finale of the Game of Thrones airs Sunday night — here's what we know about the final season .

Katy Perry is set to host the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards Sunday night. Here's how to watch it.