A Look at the Devastating Destruction Caused by Hurricane Harvey

This photo made available by NASA shows Hurricane Harvey over Texas on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, seen from the International Space Station.

A disastrous path left by the storm resulting from Hurricane Harvey in southeast Texas over the weekend created a devastating scene as countless homes were destroyed and residents waded in flooded streets looking for safety.

The impact of Hurricane Harvey, which was downgraded to a tropical storm on Saturday, has officials warning of “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding,” reaching potentially historic levels as high as 50 inches, according to the National Hurricane Center. At least two people have died as a result of the storm, and at least 14 others have been injured, according to the Associated Press .

Federal Emergency Management Agency chief Brock Turner said the agency will likely be in the flooded areas “for years” to help recovery efforts. “This disaster is going to be a landmark event,” Turner said Sunday morning on CNN.

Images of the destruction show displaced residents, toppled over trucks and homes destroyed beyond repair. Take a look at the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey so far in the photos above.