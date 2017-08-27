ideasJames Baldwin and the Ugly Moral Problem in America's Heart
Dream Speech
White HousePresident Trump Tweets About 2016 Election and Border Wall in the Midst of Hurricane Harvey
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-RALLY
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Austria8 People Killed in Trio of Mountain-Climbing Incidents
Mountains near Innsbruck, Tyrol, Austria
Close up of 'Tobe Hooper' at the 'Mortuary' premiere in Paris, France on March 27, 2006.
Tobe Hooper in 2006. Frederic Souloy—Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images
obituaries

Tobe Hooper, 'Texas Chain Saw Massacre' Director, Dies at 74

Associated Press
1:11 PM ET

(LOS ANGELES) — Tobe Hooper, the horror-movie pioneer whose low-budget sensation "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre" took a buzzsaw to audiences with its brutally frightful vision, has died. He was 74.

The Los Angeles County coroner's office says Hooper died Saturday in the Sherman Oaks area of Los Angeles. It was reported as a natural death.

Hooper and contemporaries like George Romero crafted some of the scariest nightmares that ever haunted moviegoers. He directed 1982's "Poltergeist" from a script by Steven Spielberg and was behind the 1979 miniseries "Salem's Lot," from Stephen King's novel.

But Hooper was best known for 1974's "The Texas Chain Saw Massacre." Made for less than $300,000, the tale of the Texas cannibal Leatherface inspired an entire genre of horror films.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME