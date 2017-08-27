World
Mountains near Innsbruck, Tyrol, Austria
Mountains near Innsbruck, Austria Ulli Seer—Getty Images/LOOK
Austria

At Least 5 People Killed Climbing Austrian Alps

Associated Press
9:27 AM ET

(BERLIN) — The Austrian Red Cross says five mountain climbers have died in the Austrian Alps.

The head of rescue services Anton Voithofer tells the Austrian news agency APA that the five died Sunday in an accident at Mount Gabler, east of Innsbruck.

APA reported the five mountain climbers were part of a group of six. Rescue efforts are still underway and it is not clear what happened to the sixth person. Five helicopters are involved in the rescue efforts.

APA said the nationalities of the climbers have not been identified yet. It also wasn't clear how exactly the five persons died.

