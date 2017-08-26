Search for Missing Pregnant Woman Intensifies After Newborn Baby Found

(FARGO, N.D.) — Volunteers furnished with maps, bug spray and bottled water were searching areas near the Red River in north Fargo after family and friends of Savanna Greywind organized a search for the 22-year-old, who was eight months pregnant when she went missing.

The quest to find Greywind has intensified since police found a newborn baby Thursday and arrested two suspects for kidnapping. Greywind was eight months pregnant when she disappeared. The suspects indicated to police that the infant was Greywind's, but would not answer questions about Greywind's whereabouts.

The search included dozens of people who came from the Turtle Mountain Indian Reservation, where Greywind is an enrolled member. Stuart LaFountain, a member of the tribal board, is asking people to "look into their hearts" and help find Greywind.