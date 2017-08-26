World
Search
Sign In
OhioMom of Baby Found Dead in Car Was Running Late
Coty Procter and Gamble
World1 Missing After U.S. Military Black Hawk Helicopter Crashes
Battle Group Pegasus Participate In Exercise Talisman Sabre 2017
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CrimeSearch for Missing Pregnant Woman Intensifies After Newborn Baby Found
Greywind Search
Protection Of Civilians Site In Juba, South Sudan
JUBA, SUDAN - APRIL 02: People walk through refugee camp PoC 3 on April 2, 2017 in Juba South Sudan.  Barcroft Media—Barcroft Media via Getty Images
World

American 'Caught in Fighting' Is Killed in South Sudan

Sam Mednick / AP
3:24 PM ET

(JUBA, South Sudan) — An American has been killed in civil war-torn South Sudan, the U.S. Embassy said Saturday, while South Sudan's army said he was caught in fighting between rebels and government forces.

The embassy confirmed the death of Christopher Allen and said his family had been notified. His body was taken to the military hospital in South Sudan's capital, Juba.

South Sudan army spokesman Col. Domic Chol Santo told The Associated Press that the man was killed Saturday morning when opposition rebels attacked the town of Kaya near the Ugandan border.

He was "caught in the fighting" that also left 15 rebels dead, the army spokesman said.

Related

Battle Group Pegasus Participate In Exercise Talisman Sabre 2017
World1 Missing After U.S. Military Black Hawk Helicopter Crashes
World
1 Missing After U.S. Military Black Hawk Helicopter Crashes

Opposition spokesman William Gatjiath Deng said the journalist had been traveling from Uganda's capital, Kampala, with another spokesman, Lam Paul Gabriel, when South Sudanese forces attacked.

South Sudan's civil war is well into its fourth year, with tens of thousands of people killed. The fighting, often along ethnic lines, defies peace deals and unilateral cease-fires.

Millions of people have fled the oil-rich but impoverished East African nation, creating what has been called the world's fastest-growing refugee crisis. More than a million have fled across the border into Uganda, while fighting has flared in the border area.

The international community has struggled to find ways to end the conflict. Late last year, a U.S.-led attempt to have the U.N. Security Council impose an arms embargo on South Sudan failed with insufficient support. Both sides in the civil war have been accused of abuses.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME