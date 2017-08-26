U.S.
Search
Sign In
hurricane harveyHurricane Harvey Leaves Nearly 300,000 Without Power Amid 'Life-Threatening' Conditions
Hurricane Harvey Slams Into Texas Gulf Coast
hurricane harveyA Timeline of Hurricane Harvey's Development
US-WEATHER-STORM-HARVEY
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
NRANRA's Message to 'Elites': 'We're Coming for You'
US-POLITICS-GUNS
Supreme Court Refuses To Hear Schiavo Case
Spencer Platt—Getty Images
Florida

Sheriff's Deputy Told Autistic Boy He Would Put Him in a Mental Hospital for Life

Associated Press
12:12 PM ET

(LARGO, Fla.) — A Florida sheriff has fired a decorated deputy he says taunted an autistic boy.

The Tampa Bay times reports Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri fired Deputy Ural Darling on Friday.

Gualitieri said Darling took the 13-year-old to his middle school's office last May for throwing a book at a teacher. He said the boy has the cognitive ability of a first grader. Darling was assigned to the school.

He said Darling taunted the boy with handcuffs and threatened to put him in a mental hospital for life. The confrontation was captured on a recorder the boy's mom placed in his pants.

Darling received a commendation last year for saving a woman who collapsed. He was Florida's 2011 school resource officer of the year. Darling doesn't have a listed phone number.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME