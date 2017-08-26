Search
LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 25: Police teams secure the roads behind a cordoned area following an apparent attack on two police officers at Buckingham Palace on August 25, 2017 in London, England. Two officers were slightly injured while arresting the man who was carrying a bladed weapon. (Photo by GOR/Getty Images) GOR—Getty Images

Man With 'Large Bladed Weapon' Arrested Near Buckingham Palace

TIME
8:33 AM ET

(LONDON) — A man who was detained with a "large bladed weapon" outside Buckingham Palace in London was being questioned by British counterterrorism police on Saturday.

The Metropolitan Police force said two London police officers were slightly injured while arresting the 26-year-old man on Friday night. It said officers saw the weapon in the man's car when he drove up to a police vehicle near Queen Elizabeth II's London residence, one of London's top tourist attractions.

He was held on suspicion of assaulting police and has since been arrested under the Terrorism Act.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for minor injuries. No one besides him and the police officers was injured.

British media reported that no members of the royal family were in Buckingham Palace at the time.

Buckingham Palace did not comment and directed all questions to London police. It said tours of the parts of the palace that are open to the public in summer were unaffected Saturday.

Witness Kiana Williamson said she saw officers trying to wrestle a man out of a car that had stopped near the palace. In less than a minute, "the man had been restrained and looked almost unconscious by the side of the road," Williamson said.

Last year, a man convicted of murder climbed a palace wall and was detained on the grounds while the queen was at home.

