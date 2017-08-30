Here's What's Coming to Amazon Video in September

TelevisionHere's What's Coming to Hulu in September
Amazon Prime subscribers are in for a handful of new movies and classic TV shows coming to the streaming service in September. The Pfefferman family returns for a fourth season of Transparent, which takes a deeper look at their history. Comedian Tig Notaro's One Mississippi is back for a second season. And those looking to get a head start on Halloween can catch both Carrie and The Rage: Carrie 2.

Below, check out a full list of what's coming to Amazon Video in September.

September 1

Unsolved Mysteries: Original Robert Stack Episodes: Season 8
American Loser
American Ruling Class
And You Thought Your Parents Were Weird
Autopsy
Best Seller
Bio-Dome
Blood Car
Boy
Breathing
Butterfly Effect 3: Revelation
Calloused Hands
Carrie
Charlotte Rampling: The Look
Clip
Computer Chess
Dark Ride
Dead Weight
Dirty Dancing
Disturbing Behavior
Double Headed Eagle
Double Take
Down to Earth
Duane Michaels: The Man Who Invented Himself
Dying Breed
Free Radicals
Ganja & Hess
Gogol Bordello: Non Stop
Hippie Masala
Holes in My Shoes
Huff
In the Land of the Deaf
Indecent Proposal
Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love
Khodorkovsky
Kingdom of Shadows
Korkoro
La Maison de la Radio
Lars and the Real Girl
Lipstick & Dynamite: The First Ladies of Wrestling
Look Both Ways
Man About Town
Manuscripts Don't Burn
Meditate and Destroy
Mistress
Mr. X
Music from the Big House
Nollywood Babylon
Offspring
Primitive London
Princess Kaiulani
Pumpkinhead
Red Garters
River's Edge
Sacred Flesh
Sacrifice
Schoolgirl Hitchhikers
Sleepover
Successive Slidings of Pleasure
Switchback
The Black Stallion
The Bloodsucker Leads the Dance
The Cove
The Cup
The Dark Half
The Fairy
The Giants
The Golden Child
The Hills Have Eyes 2
The Last Godfather
The New Public
The Object of Beauty
The Rage: Carrie 2
The Revisionaries
The Search for One Eyed Jimmy
The Sinful Nuns of Saint Valentine
The Workshop
This Ain't No Mouse Music
Truth in Numbers? Everything According to Wikipedia
Vanishing Waves
Videocracy
Virgin Among the Living Dead
Virgin Witch
Web Junkie
Wedding Crashers
When I Saw You
Wide Awake
With One Voice

September 2

Ben-Hur

September 7

The Hunter's Prayer
Tubelight

September 9

The Magnificent Seven

Septemer 10

Meri Pyaari Bindu

September 11

Frantz

September 15

An American Werewolf in London
Endless Love
The Thaw
The Women of Brewster Place

September 16

Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail

September 19

Straight/Curve: Challenging the Beauty

September 21

Kill Switch

September 22

Transparent: Season 4

September 23

Elian

September 25

Falling Water: Season 1
Bronte Sister: Season 1

September 26

Wishenpoof: Season 2a
Unsolved Mysteries: Original Robert Stack Episodes: Season 9

September 28

Dance Flick
Thursday Night Football: Game 1

