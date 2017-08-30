Here's What's Coming to Amazon Video in September

Amazon Prime subscribers are in for a handful of new movies and classic TV shows coming to the streaming service in September. The Pfefferman family returns for a fourth season of Transparent , which takes a deeper look at their history. Comedian Tig Notaro 's One Mississippi is back for a second season. And those looking to get a head start on Halloween can catch both Carrie and The Rage: Carrie 2 .

Below, check out a full list of what's coming to Amazon Video in September.

September 1

Unsolved Mysteries: Original Robert Stack Episodes: Season 8

American Loser

American Ruling Class

And You Thought Your Parents Were Weird

Autopsy

Best Seller

Bio-Dome

Blood Car

Boy

Breathing

Butterfly Effect 3: Revelation

Calloused Hands

Carrie

Charlotte Rampling: The Look

Clip

Computer Chess

Dark Ride

Dead Weight

Dirty Dancing

Disturbing Behavior

Double Headed Eagle

Double Take

Down to Earth

Duane Michaels: The Man Who Invented Himself

Dying Breed

Free Radicals

Ganja & Hess

Gogol Bordello: Non Stop

Hippie Masala

Holes in My Shoes

Huff

In the Land of the Deaf

Indecent Proposal

Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love

Khodorkovsky

Kingdom of Shadows

Korkoro

La Maison de la Radio

Lars and the Real Girl

Lipstick & Dynamite: The First Ladies of Wrestling

Look Both Ways

Man About Town

Manuscripts Don't Burn

Meditate and Destroy

Mistress

Mr. X

Music from the Big House

Nollywood Babylon

Offspring

Primitive London

Princess Kaiulani

Pumpkinhead

Red Garters

River's Edge

Sacred Flesh

Sacrifice

Schoolgirl Hitchhikers

Sleepover

Successive Slidings of Pleasure

Switchback

The Black Stallion

The Bloodsucker Leads the Dance

The Cove

The Cup

The Dark Half

The Fairy

The Giants

The Golden Child

The Hills Have Eyes 2

The Last Godfather

The New Public

The Object of Beauty

The Rage: Carrie 2

The Revisionaries

The Search for One Eyed Jimmy

The Sinful Nuns of Saint Valentine

The Workshop

This Ain't No Mouse Music

Truth in Numbers? Everything According to Wikipedia

Vanishing Waves

Videocracy

Virgin Among the Living Dead

Virgin Witch

Web Junkie

Wedding Crashers

When I Saw You

Wide Awake

With One Voice

September 2

Ben-Hur

September 7

The Hunter's Prayer

Tubelight

September 9

The Magnificent Seven

Septemer 10

Meri Pyaari Bindu

September 11

Frantz

September 15

An American Werewolf in London

Endless Love

The Thaw

The Women of Brewster Place

September 16

Tyler Perry's Madea Goes to Jail

September 19

Straight/Curve: Challenging the Beauty

September 21

Kill Switch

September 22

Transparent : Season 4

September 23

Elian

September 25

Falling Water : Season 1

Bronte Sister : Season 1

September 26

Wishenpoof : Season 2a

Unsolved Mysteries: Original Robert Stack Episodes : Season 9

September 28

Dance Flick

Thursday Night Football : Game 1