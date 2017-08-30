Here's What's Coming to HBO Now in September

Summer is winding down and HBO Now has some movies you may have missed while lounging on the beach drinking frozen beverages. Last year's Oscar favorites like La La Land and Hidden Figures will soon be available to stream, as will classics like Fried Green Tomatoes and Scarface .

Below, see the new titles you can stream on HBO in September.

September 1

Alvin and The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel

Al Final Del Tunel

The Amityville Horror

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Body of Lies

The Crew

Dumb and Dumber

The Express

Fantastic Voyage

Fried Green Tomatoes—Director's Cut

Halloween: Resurrection

Head of State

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

How High

The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy

Keeping the Faith

Maximum Overdrive

My Sister's Keeper

Scarface

Scent of a Woman

Sex and the City (The Movie)—Extended Version

Stick It

Traders

Tron

September 2

A Monster Calls

September 9

Hidden Figures

September 15

Maquinaria Panamericana

September 16

La La Land

September 22

Yo Soy Un Politico

September 23

Assassin's Creed

September 30

Why Him?