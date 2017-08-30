TelevisionHere's What's Coming to Hulu in September
Television

Here's What's Coming to HBO Now in September

Mahita Gajanan
9:59 AM ET

Summer is winding down and HBO Now has some movies you may have missed while lounging on the beach drinking frozen beverages. Last year's Oscar favorites like La La Land and Hidden Figures will soon be available to stream, as will classics like Fried Green Tomatoes and Scarface.

Below, see the new titles you can stream on HBO in September.

September 1

Alvin and The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
Al Final Del Tunel
The Amityville Horror
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Body of Lies
The Crew
Dumb and Dumber
The Express
Fantastic Voyage
Fried Green Tomatoes—Director's Cut
Halloween: Resurrection
Head of State
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
How High
The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy
Keeping the Faith
Maximum Overdrive
My Sister's Keeper
Scarface
Scent of a Woman
Sex and the City (The Movie)—Extended Version
Stick It
Traders
Tron

September 2

A Monster Calls

September 9

Hidden Figures

September 15

Maquinaria Panamericana

September 16

La La Land

September 22

Yo Soy Un Politico

September 23

Assassin's Creed

September 30

Why Him?

