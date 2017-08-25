23 Honeymoon Destinations for Every Type of Couple

Every couple has their thing.

Some want to rappel down waterfalls, others just want to snuggle up in a private igloo. Some love the beach, others prefer the mountains.

When it comes to honeymooning, the world is essentially your oyster, so it can be hard to decide on the perfect spot.

To help, we've found the best romantic destination for every type of couple.

BEST FOR THE ROMANTIC COUPLE: Provence, France

From its perfectly purple lavender fields to its shimmering Mediterranean shores, Provence is home to some of France's most romantic cities, such as Saint Tropez, Monaco, Nice, and Marseille. Sip some wine at one of the area's famous vineyards, take a dip in the pristine waters of the French Riveria, or frolic in the fresh lavender fields of Avignon.

BEST FOR THE COUPLE THAT LOVES TO DANCE: Buenos Aires, Argentina

Known as the "Paris of the South," the streets of Buenos Aires are bustling with bright colors, lively music, and dance — especially the famous La Boca neighborhood. Learn to tango (the dance originated in Argentina), visit the stunning Teatro Colon opera house, and sip Malbec at the many local wine bars.

BEST FOR THE COUPLE THAT WANTS TO GET AWAY: Lapland, Finland

Can you imagine a more romantic setting than snuggled up in the middle of the Finnish wilderness, toasty in your private glass igloo , staring up at the starry night sky and the incredible Northern Lights? No? Neither can we. Should you do decide to leave your igloo after all, you can embark on reindeer safaris or skiing excursions.

BEST FOR THE COUPLE THAT LOVES TO PARTY: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Getting married is a big deal. But if you and your SO don't want the celebration to end, Rio de Janeiro is the perfect place to honeymoon, thanks to an abundance of world-renowned clubs, dance parties on the many stunning beaches, and, of course, Rio de Janeiro's Carnival in February.

BEST FOR THE COUPLE SEEKING THE ROYAL TREATMENT: Udaipur, India

Udaipur is said to be one of the most romantic cities in India, but one hotel in particular should speak to lovebirds. Built in 1746 as the "pleasure palace" of Maharana Jagat Singh II, the stunning Taj Palace , which seems to float on Lake Pichola, has been turned into an ultra luxurious five-star hotel. Feel like royalty thanks to private butlers, a full-service spa and pool, sunset cruises, and yoga.

BEST FOR THE COUPLE THAT LOVES ADRENALINE: Interlaken, Switzerland

This picturesque town in the middle of the Swiss Alps offers an abundance of death-defying activities, such as skydiving, paragliding, white water rafting, and bungee jumping, to name a few. The incredible views of the Alps make the city ultra romantic too.

BEST FOR THE COUPLE THAT LOVES THE BEACH: Bora Bora, the Maldives

It's no secret that Bora Bora is one of the hottest spots for honeymooners. Known for their incredible coral reefs, luxury resorts, and crystal clear blue lagoons , the Maldives are the perfect destination for beach bums. So whether you and your SO stake your spot in the sand, embark on island adventures, or hide out in in your over water bungalow all day, a honeymoon in Bora Bora is sure to be unforgettable.

BEST FOR THE COUPLE THAT LOVES TO ROAD TRIP: The Pacific Coast Highway, California

If nothing gets you and your other half going like the open road, a road trip down California's Highway 1 (the Pacific Coast Highway) just might be the perfect honeymoon trip. Take in epic vistas of the Pacific, feel dwarfed by giant redwoods, stop at romantic vineyards for some vino, and stay at cute bed and breakfasts all along its 655.8 winding miles.

BEST FOR THE SPIRITUAL COUPLE: Lhasa, Tibet

Lhasa, Tibet, is full of sacred temples to explore, like the Jokhang Temple. Get lost among the bustling streets, enjoy the peaceful elegance of Norbulingka Garden, or visit one of the many monasteries and nunneries in the region. You can even book a private tour of the nearby Potala Palace, which was once home to the Dalai Lama.

BEST FOR THE SOPHISTICATED COUPLE: Paris, France

Paris is always a good idea, and there's a reason the "City of Lights" never goes out of style as a honeymoon destination. Take romantic strolls down the Seine with a bottle of wine, indulge in incredible haute cuisine, and take in all the stunning art and architecture the French capital has to offer.

BEST FOR THE FOODIE COUPLE: San Sebastian, Spain

This small beach town in northern Spain just might be the best foodie destination in the world, as it's home to two of the top 30 best restaurants in the world , Mugaritz and Arzak, and a whopping seven other Michelin-starred eateries .

If fine dining isn't your thing, there are also tons of amazing pintxos bars (the region's equivalent to tapas), such as Borda Berri , which is known for its veal cheeks and octopus pinxtos.

BEST FOR THE COUPLE THAT LOVES SPAS: Iceland

Planning a wedding is exhausting. Treat yourselves by chasing waterfalls on Ring Road, strolling the streets of Reykjavik, and getting some much-needed r&r at the famous Blue Lagoon Spa in Iceland, which is said to have healing powers. Just under an hour from Reykjavik, this geothermal spa has tons of luxe services, like an in-water couples massage.

BEST FOR THE COUPLE INTO HISTORY: Israel

Israel is the perfect honeymoon destination for history buffs thanks to an abundance of historical sights, like the Dome of the Rock (691 AD), the Wailing Wall (19 BCE), Bethlehem (1350-1330 BCE), and Masada (between 37 and 31 BCE). When you're not exploring these ancient spots, float in the salty waters of the Dead Sea or laze on the white sand beaches of Tel Aviv.

BEST FOR THE WELL-TRAVELED COUPLE: Ljubljana, Slovenia

Slovenia's capital city of Ljubljana is often overlooked as a popular tourist destination; however, it is just as stunning as the glamorous streets of Paris. Bustling with cafés and quirky art nouveau architecture, you and your SO can explore the cobblestone streets of Ljubljana Old Town, walk along the city's charming canals and bridges, or tour Ljubljana Castle.

BEST FOR THE WINE-LOVING COUPLE: Traverse City, Michigan

Located on the same parallel as Burgundy and Bordeaux in France, this area produces similar wines, but much cheaper. While the region, which ranks 13th in US wine production, became internationally known for its white wines, like Chardonnay and Pinot Grigio, it's increasingly becoming known for its French-style reds like Pinot Noir, Cabernet Franc, and Merlot. The stunning views of Lake Michigan's Grand Traverse Bay make the city pretty romantic too.

BEST FOR THE ADVENTUROUS COUPLE: The Rivera Maya, Mexico

Located on a stretch of Mexico's Caribbean coastline, Riviera Maya's all-inclusive resorts, breathtaking beaches, jungles, and many majestic cenotes to explore, like Rio Secreto, make it the perfect destinations for adventurous couples.

BEST FOR THE ANIMAL LOVING COUPLE: Botswana, Africa

There's nothing like a little impending danger to bring you and your partner closer together. Spend a few nights in a luxurious lodge smack dab in the middle of the African bush, sharing a view with animals ranging from leopards to elephants. The Okavango Delta is world-famous for being one of the best places in the world to go on safari.

BEST FOR THE LGBTQ COUPLE: Amsterdam, The Netherlands

The Netherlands was the first country in the world to recognize same-sex marriage, and consequently Amsterdam has not one but four gay districts and tons of LGBTQ culture and Pride parades along the canals. You and your SO can even stay in one of the city's " gay hotels " that cater especially to the LGBTQ community.

BEST FOR THE URBANITE COUPLE: Madrid, Spain

The capital of Spain is the perfect honeymoon destination for couples who wouldn't be caught dead in a secluded bungalow. Walking around the vibrant city is the best way to explore it, as is frequenting the many bustling bars and restaurants that are open late. Stroll through the renowned Museo del Prado, watch the sunset at the Temple of Debod (an ancient Egyptian temple), enjoy a picnic of fresh tapas in the Madrid Rio park, or clink glasses at one of the city's famous cave bars.

BEST FOR THE RESTLESS COUPLE: New York City, New York

You'll never have a dull moment exploring NYC with your SO, whether you're checking out galleries and museums, eating at award-winning restaurants or delectable hole-in-the-walls, or stumbling across a speakeasy or warehouse party.

BEST FOR THE COUPLE ON A BUDGET: Savannah, Georgia

Savannah, Georgia, nicknamed the "Forest City" thanks to its abundance of live oak and ample Spanish moss, is super romantic by any standard. Its got cobblestone streets, cute bed and breakfasts galore, and 21 lush public squares ringed by beautiful old homes, but you can take the romance up another notch by riding a horse-drawn carriage through the historic district.

BEST FOR THE DISNEYPHILE COUPLE: Orlando, Florida

Getting married is definitely a big step towards adulthood, but that doesn't mean you can't be kids at heart. Eat all the snacks you can get your hands on, ride all of the rides , like the brand new 'Pandora: World of Avatar' , and let the magic of Disney do its thing.

BEST FOR THE ARTISTIC COUPLE: Florence, Italy

It truly doesn't get any better for art lovers than the city of Brunelleschi's towering dome, Michaelangelo's famed "David" sculpture, Botticelli's "The Birth of Venus," and da Vinci's "Annunciation." When you aren't ogling timeless pieces of art, take a romantic stroll down the Arno river, get lost in the Boboli Gardens, or indulge in some of the best gelato you've ever tasted.

