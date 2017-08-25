U.S.
Track the Path of Hurricane Harvey as It Bears Down on Texas

David Johnson
4:32 PM ET

Hurricane Harvey's path is approaching the coast of Texas, with landfall expected early Saturday morning between Port O'Connor and Matagorda Bay. Millions are evacuating from all seven Texas counties along the Gulf coast, as the National Hurricane Center predicts "catastrophic and life-threatening flooding" and winds up to 125 mph (201 kph).

As of Friday afternoon, Harvey became a Category 3 storm, with sustained winds increasing to nearly 120 mph (195 kph). Florida's Hurricane Wilma in October 2005 was the last Category 3 storm to hit the U.S.

Click or tap the arrows in the hurricane map below to follow Matthew's path as tracked by the National Hurricane Center and Weather Underground:

